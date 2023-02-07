The Texas RoadRunners have five players competing this week in the NA3HL’s Top Prospects Tournament in Cranberry Township, Pa., which attracts scouts from the NCAA and the NHL. The 100-player event has five teams.
RoadRunners coach Mike Beavis is head coach of the South Division team that includes from the RoadRunners Jack Herron, Tyler Love, Logan Motz, Eitan Geralnik and Hunter Hein. The South Division beat the East Division 6-2 on Monday and will play the Frontier Division on Tuesday.
