Youth basketball team from Hawaii travels to B-CS to compete in Great American Shootout

They called themselves ELEV808 because 808 is the state’s area code. This weekend, they opted to step outside their comfort level.

“This is their first travel trip,” said Higashi, who has a son on the team. “They’ve been together for about a year and a half, but during COVID and everything, we just played local tournaments. So this is their first travel tournament.”

Higashi said Hawaiians typically play in West Coast tournaments, usually in California and Las Vegas. Each of the team’s 11 players have played in one of the West Coast tournaments but never together.

“So this is a good opportunity for us to see different competition in a different area of the States,” she said.

ELEV808 was steered to the Great American Shootout by UnCommon Basketball’s Russell Vanlandingham, whose organization helps match prospects with appropriate colleges. None of the ELEV808’s players are committed to sign with a college program.

“That’s why we’re here, trying to get a little exposure,” said Maeda, who has conducted basketball camps for younger players for 15 years. He played the sport he loves but says he was a better baseball player. Maeda said football is the island’s top sport followed by baseball.