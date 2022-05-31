Young roster backbone of Franklin softball team's journey to Class 3A state tournament

A trip to the UIL state softball tournament is unfamiliar terrain for the Franklin softball team, but nothing has been ordinary for the Lady Lions this season.

Franklin makes its return to state for the first time since 2004 and will face Coahoma (32-4-1) in the Class 3A state semifinals at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. The winner advances to the title game at 1 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Hallettsville (33-3) and Mount Vernon (30-8-1).

“All throughout the season the stage has never been really too big for them,” Franklin head coach Jordan Lyle said. “They just go out there and play ball. They’ve done that their whole life.”

A lot has transpired in a year for Franklin.

The Lady Lions (36-4) a year ago played in their first playoff game since 2017 and half of their starting lineup from this season wasn’t even in high school for that last game. Franklin made it to the area round in 2021 but walked into this season with a roster that skewed youth with four sophomores and six freshmen – five of which made the starting lineup – joining a small mix of six seniors and juniors.

Since the junior high teams often practice with the high schoolers, Lyle said he wasn’t worried coming into the season because he knew the talent Franklin had and was bringing in.

“To be honest, I knew we had a chance just because of that and just being around them for as long as I have,” he said. “But the ultimate goal was to play for the regional championship and have the chance to go to Austin.”

Franklin won the Region III championship last week, beating Lorena with a 4-2 victory in Game 3 of the series after winning the opener 8-0. The only other team which forced a Game 3 with Franklin was Troy, which Lyle said “was one of the best teams we played all year.”

Troy and Lorena both won games against the Lady Lions by one-run margins of 5-4 and 4-3, respectively. Franklin swept Cameron in bi-district, West in the regional quarterfinals and East Bernard in the regional semifinals.

“[We’re] battle tested,” Lyle said.

The Lady Lions set a precedent early in the season after beating China Spring and Bryan during nondistrict before ever practicing together. Franklin lost only two games in the regular season and went on a 18-game win streak that lasted until the Troy series. Franklin earned the District 20-3A title with a 13-1 record.

“Two games without a practice with everyone together, the expectation started and the kids just embraced it,” Lyle said. “None of them act like freshmen between those lines. Between the lines, they’re big-time players and that’s just what they’ve done.”

Sophomore Reese Cottrell leads Franklin in the circle and has a 30-3 record this year. She threw a seven-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the finale against Lorena.

“She’s started 37 out of our 40 games so there’s no secret who’s gonna be in the circle on Wednesday or pretty much any other game,” Lyle said with a laugh. “She embraces it. She wants the ball, you’re not gonna take it from her. She’s the ultimate warrior in that circle.”

Franklin has hung its hat on defense this season, but Lyle said there’s just as much firepower at the plate.

“Eight out of the nine [have a batting average] over .300. Three of them hit in the mid .500s,” he said. “One through nine it’s really hard. Teams have to go through the gauntlet of our lineup and to see those girls three or four times it’s really tough and they’ve produced all season.”

Lyle said Coahoma, which returns to state for the first time since 2008, has a good pitching staff and experience at this level. Coahoma has eight freshman and four sophomores on its roster with freshman Hannah Wells (13-1) leading the Bulldogettes on the mound.

Lyle expects the Franklin community to show up in Austin as they’ve done all year with Lion athletics.

“It’s been amazing all year,” Lyle said. “We’ve been fortunate to have two home and home series in the first and third round so three home playoff games, and those have been amazing. We brought in extra bleachers and really packed in the softball field and just made for an amazing atmosphere.”

NOTES – Franklin will graduate four seniors — outfielder Hailey Hays, second baseman/outfielder Maggie Smitherman, shortstop Kaylin Ortner and left fielder Riley Caldwell. “The resiliency of them just sticking through and believe in and buying into a winning culture and wanting to change the culture has been huge,” Lyle said. “It’s really set the program up and you always want to leave it better than you found it and they’ve certainly done that.” ... Franklin’s baseball team is one game away from the state tournament and will face Diboll in a best-of-3 Region III championship series this weekend. ... Franklin in football won the Division II state title.

