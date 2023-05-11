AUSTIN — Cameron’s Yierra Flemings won the 100-meter hurdles and 400 and placed second in the long jump and third in the triple jump to score enough points for a sixth-place team finish in the Class 3A girls state track and field meet Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Flemings finished the 100 hurdles in 13.92 seconds and the 400 in 54.51 seconds. She leapt 18 feet, 8.25 inches on her sixth and final jump in the long jump to take the silver medal, and she skipped 38-7.5 in the triple jump.

University City Randolph won the 3A girls title with 94 points followed by Gunter (70), Fairfield (61), Goliad (48) and Holiday (40). Cameron and Shallowater tied for sixth with 34.

The 5A and 2A meets are set for Friday.