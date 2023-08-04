Dockery will be an eighth grader at Stephen F. Austin Middle School this school year, while Von Gonten will be a freshman at A&M Consolidated. Both earned their spot in the team trials by finishing in the top eight at the USA Wrestling Women’s Freestyle Nationals in Spokane, Washington, in April. Von Gonten placed second in the U15 at 58 kilograms and third in the U14 at 127 pounds at the tournament, while Dockery finished fourth in U14 at 97 pounds and seventh in U15 at 46 kilograms.