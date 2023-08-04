Legacy Wrestling Club members Katelynn Dockery and Landri Von Gonten will compete in the 2023 under-15 Pan American team trials on Aug. 12-13 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Dockery will be an eighth grader at Stephen F. Austin Middle School this school year, while Von Gonten will be a freshman at A&M Consolidated. Both earned their spot in the team trials by finishing in the top eight at the USA Wrestling Women’s Freestyle Nationals in Spokane, Washington, in April. Von Gonten placed second in the U15 at 58 kilograms and third in the U14 at 127 pounds at the tournament, while Dockery finished fourth in U14 at 97 pounds and seventh in U15 at 46 kilograms.
Dockery and Von Gonten also placed second at the USAW Girls Folkstyle Nationals in Omaha, Nebraska, in March, won state championships this year and were members of the Texas national team.