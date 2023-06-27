Bryan alum and assistant wrestling coach Victor Thomas was promoted to head coach of the Vikings' wrestling team, Bryan ISD announced on Tuesday in a press release.

Thomas graduated from Bryan in 2011 and was also a member of the school's wrestling team. During his four years as a Viking, Thomas became the school's first four-time district champion.

After graduation, Thomas wrestled collegiately at Wayland Baptist University. He graduated from Wayland Baptist in 2016.

Thomas returned to Bryan in 2018 as an assistant under former head coach Mike Zito.