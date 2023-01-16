Woodlands Christian takes lead in AggieCup

The Woodlands Christian Academy boys golf team, buoyed by a trio of Texas A&M commitments, grabbed the first-day lead in the 15th Annual AggieCup Invitational by four shots over defending champ Austin Westlake.

The Woodlands Christian Warriors shot 291 on Monday at the Traditions Club. Austin Westlake shot 295, two shots better than Lake Travis, which lost to Westlake last year in a scorecard playoff. The Woodlands (299) and Houston Memorial (302) round out the top five. Host Consol (318) was 11th in the the 20-team field. College Station shot 373 to be a shot back of 19th-place Round Rock McNeil.

A trio of golfers topped the field with 2-under 70s – Aidan Dortch, Trinity Christian Academy; Thomas Curry, Texas High and Aaron Pounds, Woodlands Christian. Two shots back are Lake Travis’ Connor Smith and San Antonio Johnson’s Andrew Reyes.

Currie is committed to Arkansas, Pounds to A&M and Smith to Texas State. Woodlands Christian’s Jack Usner and Jake Maggert, both pledged to A&M, both shot 74 to be tied for 12th.

Consol’s Raines Watson shot 75 to tie for 21st. Other Tiger places and scores were: 37, Ian Clough 78; 62, Jack Hanna 82; 70, Giacomo Iero 83; 78, Kyle Schnabel; 86, Gage Watson 89; 96, Sandro Iero 94.

College Station’s Heuiseung shot 78 to tie for 37th. Other Cougar places and scores were: 92, Parker Coyle 92; 101, Avery Hedrick 99; 103, Dylan Wong 104. Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser, who is committed to New Mexico State, shot 76 to tie for 29th. Teammate Ethan Lucas shot 92 to tie for 92nd. Franklin’s Ryan Tucker shot 80 to tie for 82nd.

The final 18 holes will be at Miramont Country Club with a 9 a.m. shotgun start Tuesday.

Team scores: 291 – The Woodlands Christian Academy. 295 – Austin Westlake. 297 – Lake Travis. 299 – The Woodlands. 302 – Houston Memorial. 305 – Highland Park. 307 – Lake Creek. 30-8 – Trinity Christian Academy. 313 – San Antonio Johnson; Smithson Valley. 318 – A&M Consolidated. 319 – Vandergrift. 321 – Georgetown. 325 – Southlake Carroll. 333 – Round Rock Westwood. 336 – San Antonio Alamo Heights. 338 – Texas High. 369 – Lufkin. 372 – Round Rock McNeil. 373 – College Station.

Top 10 medalists: 70 – Aidan Dortch, Trinity Christian Academy; Thomas Curry, Texas High and Aaron Pounds, Woodlands Christian. 72 – Connor Smith, Lake Travis; Andrew Reyes San Antonio Johnson. 73 – Adam Villanueva, Austin Westlake; Blake Burt, Austin Westlake; Charles Nelson, Highland Park; Brecken Franklin, Lake Creek; Ethan Dufresne, Lake Travis; Sam McLure, Lake Travis.