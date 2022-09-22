 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wellborn Middle School takes 3 of 4 volleyball matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School

Wellborn Middle School won three of four volleyball matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. Wellborn’s seventh grade teams beat AMCMS Silver 25-19, 25-19 and AMCMS Black 25-17, 27-25. AMCMS’ eighth grade Silver won 25-17, 25-16, while Wellborn topped AMCMS eighth grade Black 16-25, 25-15, 25-10.

