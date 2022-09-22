Wellborn Middle School won three of four volleyball matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. Wellborn’s seventh grade teams beat AMCMS Silver 25-19, 25-19 and AMCMS Black 25-17, 27-25. AMCMS’ eighth grade Silver won 25-17, 25-16, while Wellborn topped AMCMS eighth grade Black 16-25, 25-15, 25-10.
Wellborn Middle School takes 3 of 4 volleyball matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 4 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Gre…
CENTERVILLE — Moments before Friday night’s kickoff between Centerville and Mart, the Tiger Stadium public address announced heralded, “Ladies…
Bryan had a trio of nifty touchdown pass plays, but senior linebacker Mason Rice and the Viking defense stole the show in Friday night’s 31-10…
KILLEEN — Rudder linebacker Trace Emola had a game for the ages Friday night as he found the end zone twice on defensive scores in the Rangers…
HUFFMAN — Navasota used its potent ground game to put Huffman Hargrave in an early hole the Falcons couldn’t escape as the Rattlers won 42-14 …
The College Station volleyball looked right at home at Tiger Gym on Tuesday.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
District action begins this week in the Brazos Valley. A&M Consolidated coach Lee Fedora joins the show to discuss where the Tigers are at…