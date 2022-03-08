Weather pushes local high school schedule back a day

Several of Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball games involving Bryan-College Station schools were moved to Wednesday due to poor weather conditions.

In baseball, Rudder will play at College Station at 5 p.m. Wednesday, while A&M Consolidated will play at Waller at 7 p.m. in a pair of District 19-5A games.

In softball, Rudder will play at Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a game originally scheduled at Rudder. Consol will play at Katy Jordan at 6:30 p.m., and Bryan will host Temple at Travis Field at 7 p.m.