Waxahachie ends Bryan's season with 2-0 win to sweep Class 6A bi-district baseball series

WAXAHACHIE — As Bryan head coach James Dillard and senior Eric Perez talked strategy down the third-base line, the duo saw a familiar face step to the mound.

Waxahachie senior Jared Thomas, who pitched a no-hitter in the series opener Friday, was called in after the Vikings loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, threatening the Indian’s longtime lead. Perez battled against the Texas recruit but grounded out to third base on a 1-2 count, and Waxahachie secured a 2-0 victory over the ninth-ranked Bryan baseball team Saturday at Richards Park to complete a sweep of the best-of-3 Class 6A bi-district series.

“We competed our rear ends off, but that doesn’t surprise me,” Dillard said. “This team has done that, and every challenge we’ve given them, they’ve accepted and they found out how to meet that challenge. That’s the encouraging thing about this group.”

The Indians (16-11-1) won Game 1 at Viking Field on Friday 6-0 and advance to the area round to face the winner of Wylie-Tyler Legacy next week.

Hunter Harlin singled to left field to put two runners on base for Bryan (21-4) with two outs in the top of the seventh. Waxahachie then traded starter Kash Thorne for Cade Sims, but Sims lasted only one batter after walking Mason Garcia to load the bases. Thomas, who was in center field, relieved Sims and stranded all three runners to earn the save as Caleb Perry’s throw to first on Perez’s grounder sealed the win.

“We tried to prepare these guys as best we can prepare them,” Dillard said. “You tip your hat. Their guys did a good job. I mean, we left 13 guys on, and to their credit and their defense, they got out of the jams.”

Aside from the seventh, the Vikings’ best scoring chances came in the third and fourth, but they stranded four runners over the two innings.

In the third, Mason Ruiz was hit by a pitch, and Chance Crawford singled to left field as the ball escaped the outstretched arms of shortstop Lucas Ferguson and second baseman Nash Nichols. But Thorne stuck out the next batter to end the frame.

Similarly in the fourth, the Vikings had two runners in scoring position after a sacrifice bunt from Gavon Garcia moved Perez, who singled, and Ben Torres, who walked. But Bryan hit a line drive to Waxahachie’s Nichols, who jumped for the out to end the threat while earning plenty of praise from the packed crowd.

“[Nichols] jumps up and makes that catch ... if he doesn’t make that catch, we score two runs there,” Dillard said. “If the ball that Eric hits in the bottom of the seventh inning, if [Waxahachie] doesn’t make that play, we score two runs there. Baseball is a cruel game sometimes.”

Waxahachie got on the scoreboard on Perry’s one-out, RBI single to left field in the first. Ruiz got out of the jam with a strikeout and groundout to strand two baserunners.

In the third, the Indians used a single and a Bryan fielding error to set up Perry’s second RBI single of the day. This time his hit to right field brought home Jacob Cruz, who had advanced to third on a wild pitch. Bryan minimized the damage when Chase Pope’s bunt allowed catcher Kyle Kubichek to tag out Zach Pearrow at home plate. Ruiz then forced a fly out to end the inning and strand two more runners.

Ruiz pitched six innings and struck out four while allowing five hits on 80 pitches. Dillard credited Ruiz, Kubichek and assistant coach Cody Wilson for limiting the Indians to two runs.

“They were locked in on pitch selection,” Dillard said. “Mason made a few adjustments. Kyle just kept being a really good defender behind the plate, and we kind of changed our game plan a little bit on how we wanted to approach it, and that showed. All the guys just competed well.”

• NOTES — Bryan made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 after going undefeated in district play for the first time since 2008. “We did this with a lot of underclassmen in the lineup,” Dillard said. “[We had] one of the best pitching staffs that Bryan’s had in a long time. So there are a ton of highlights to look at.” ... The Vikings have 11 seniors graduating this year, including Perez, Ruiz, Harlin, Rolando Gonzales, Ben Bartosh, Victor Cerda, James Lindsey, Braden Abegglen, Ollie Sims, Tysne Green and JP Ramirez. “They’re all winners,” Dillard said. “I mean on the field of course you’re district champions, [but] off the field they’re going to be successful in life. That’s what we told them. That was important I think for them to take away.” ...Perez and Ruiz have signed with Houston and Texas A&M, respectively.

Waxahachie 2, Bryan 0

Bryan;000;000;0;—;0;6;1

Waxahachie;101;000;x;—;2;5;1

W — Kash Thorne. L — Mason Ruiz. S — Jared Thomas.

Leading hitters: BRYAN — Chance Crawford 2-3, Mason Garcia 1-3, Kyle Turner 1-4, Hunter Harlin 1-4, Eric Perez 1-4. WAXAHACHIE — Jacob Cruz 2-2, run; Caleb Perry 2-3, 2 RBIs; Jaxson Crow 1-2.

