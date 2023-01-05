Walter's hat trick, offensive explosion guide A&M Consolidated girls soccer team to 7-0 win

Behind a hat trick from freshman forward Carson Walter, the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team opened the season with a 7-0 win over Temple on Thursday afternoon in the College Station Classic at Tigerland Stadium.

Four different Lady Tigers scored as junior forward Lily Hickson had two goals, and sophomore midfielder Evie Nolan and freshman midfielder Ashtyn Magnuson each scored one.

“These girls have been chomping at the bit for a while now, ready to play somebody,” Consol head coach Caleb Blakley said. “Scrimmages are fun. They’re good tuneups, but they’re not the same thing as a game. So to get out here, our first true home game — we were on the road for all our scrimmages — and have so many players scoring, so many players playing, so many people being successful is huge for us going forward.”

After peppering the Temple defense with shots to open the first half, Walter finally broke through in the 22nd minute. Hickson headed an airborne pass to the net in a crowded box, and Walter finished it for her first career goal.

Nolan extended Consol’s lead in the 31st minute when she took a pass from junior midfielder Kate Homeyer and drilled a shot from 30 yards. Homeyer finished with three assists as she also assisted on Walter’s and Hickson’s second goals of the day.

“A lot of times assists are the unsung heroes, so for her to get three just shows she’s during her job as a midfielder, distributing, getting the ball forward,” Blakley said.

Up 2-0 at halftime, the Lady Tigers didn’t let up in the second half. Hickson got things started with a goal off a ball that had ricocheted off the post that she then sent through the upper right corner in the 48th minute.

Along with Homeyer’s three assists, freshman defender Jaselynn Coots and sophomore Kindle Kerbel each had assists in the second half. Coots assisted on Walter’s third and final goal, while Kerbel assisted on Magnuson’s goal in the 74th minute that wrapped up the scoring.

Along with the aggressive attack, Consol’s defense did its job as the ball hardly crossed midfield into Lady Tiger territory. The Lady Tigers used all three of their goalkeepers as seniors Reagan Lee, MacKenzie Gunnink and Hailey Greer each saw action.

“They were back there talking,” Blakley said. “They were commanding. They were letting us know where we needed to move the ball. That’s good because some days we’re going to have lean on them for everything, and some days they aren’t going to get as much action. That’s just the way it goes.”

The Lady Tigers will host Katy Seven Lakes at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the three-day College Station Classic at Tigerland Stadium.

“A win is a win, so just having that behind us gives you a little bit of a catalyst going forward,” Blakley said. “But a lot of girls were able to get the jitters out of playing their first varsity game, so hopefully especially some of these young bucks will be able to settle in a little bit and find that confidence from finding the net or getting a lot of playing time.”

• NOTES -- Consol's JV Maroon team shut out Killeen Shoemaker JV 10-0, and Consol JV Black shut out College Station JV 3-0 on Thursday. Consol JV Black will face Shoemaker JV at 9 a.m., while Consol JV Maroon will face Royal at 4 p.m. Friday.