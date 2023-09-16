The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

The Anderson-Shiro defense

The Owl defense closed out nondistrict with a dominant showing in a 70-0 shutout win over Evadale. Anderson-Shiro’s defense held Evadale to negative yardage as the Rebels posted -28 yards on the ground and 20 yards through the air. The Owls also had two interceptions.

RB Bruce Hendrick, Rudder

Hendrick led the Rangers on the ground as he helped Rudder outrun Killeen Chaparral for a 31-16 win. The junior running back rushed for 184 yards and three scores on 12 carries. His three scores came on runs of 13, 28 and 62 yards.

LB James Bevers, Madisonville

The senior linebacker led the Mustangs in total tackles in the team’s 63-0 shutout of Caldwell. Bevers had five solo tackles and assisted on six more for a team-leading 11 total. One of his tackles was for a loss.

WR Paden Cashion, College Station

Cashion had a solid showing in College Station’s home opener and final nondistrict game. In the team’s 46-6 win over the UANL Tigres, Cashion had two touchdown receptions with them going for 15 and 46 yards.

LB Brayden Youree, Franklin

Youree helped the Lions extend their win streak to 36 as Franklin defeated 4A Jasper 29-14. The senior linebacker had 7.5 tackles, one interception and half a sack in the team’s win.

