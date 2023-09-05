In their first meeting since 2016, the Rudder volleyball team got the better of rival Bryan as the Lady Rangers swept the Lady Vikings 25-20, 25-17, 25-10 on Tuesday night at The Armory.

“It was similar to the other night where we started out kind of tight and then we got better as the match went so I liked that, that’s encouraging,” Rudder head coach Jacky Pence said. “That hasn’t always been the sign of our teams, a lot of times we start super hot and then kind of tail off. So I loved that we got better as the match went.”

And while it was the first meeting between the two Bryan ISD schools in seven years, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Pence said the reason for the absence has been scheduling especially with Bryan being in a different district.

The Lady Vikings (11-20) used to also be in a larger district than their current seven-team 12-6A which meant they opened district a week earlier than Rudder and didn’t have many open spots when it came to their nondistrict slate.

“[Bryan head coach] Kayli Kane and I are good friends,” Pence said. “She actually coached freshman ball at Rudder many, many, years ago. I have a great respect for her. And so we talked last year after the season like let’s get it on the calendar. So it was just really fun.”

Kane shared the same sentiment as she hoped postgame that the rivalry matchup between the two schools will continue in the future.

On the court, the first back-and-forth set lived up to the long anticipated return of the series. The Lady Rangers (19-14) went on a 4-0 run thanks to back-to-back aces by Charity Rayford and two Bryan errors to take a seemingly commanding 16-9 lead.

The Lady Vikings clawed back slowly thanks to four Rudder errors, two kills from Madi Polasek, a kill from Alexis Burton, an ace from Polasek and a block from Zamia Turner. All that combined made it a 19-18 game with Rudder clinging to the lead.

Rudder managed to hang on for the 25-20 set win on Bryan errors and a set ending combined block by Reagan Aponte and Rayford.

The closeness of the first set wasn’t a sign of things to come though as Bryan didn’t crack 20 points in any of the other two sets as the Lady Vikings lost 25-17 in set two and 25-10 in the third and final set.

Help is the on the way for Bryan though as senior middle blocker Carmella Jones is coming back from injury. Kane said that Jones blew out her knee and suffered a torn ACL in the offseason and has been working to return.

Last season, Jones led the Lady Vikings and 12-6A with 53 blocks. She also finished the season with 153 kills, 31 aces and was a first-team all-district selection.

“That’s going to be a game-changer for us and we’re excited to have her back,” Kane. “She worked in to practice today and she starts her first official practice tomorrow. She’s a key player for us.”

The Lady Vikings were led by Burton who had 11 kills while Polasek was not far behind with 10. Alli Warden led Bryan with nine digs and 16 assists. She was joined by Polasek with eight, Amy Hendricks with seven and Burton notched six. Bella Jackson had a team-leading two blocks.

Rudder’s Kimora Maxey had a team-high eight kills while Gabby Baker led with 15 digs and four aces. Joining them were Rayford with a team-best four blocks and Reagan Aponte with 25 assists.

The Lady Rangers also had key contributions from Taylor McKethan who had eight digs and Addison Benavidez who put together seven kills and 13 digs.

Both teams begin play this Friday as Rudder hosts Montgomery at 6 p.m. in 21-5A.

“Well we’re excited to go compete,” Pence said. “We know that our district is extremely competitive with a lot of kids that eat, drink and sleep volleyball but we think we can compete. We think we can go in there and get some wins and we’re ready to go. It would be so fun to play for something at the end of October. That’s the goal.”

In 12-6A action, Bryan will be at Hutto at 6:30 p.m.

“I think our district is really tough with Weiss, Copperas Cove and Waco Midway,” Kane said. “We’re going to have to step our game up if we’re going to be competitive during district.”

