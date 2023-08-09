The Rudder volleyball team opened the season with a 25-20, 20-25, 25-10, 25-14 victory over Giddings before falling 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 to Huntsville on Tuesday at The Armory.

For the Lady Rangers, Kimora Maxey had 21 kills and five aces over the two matches, while Charity Rayford finished with 18 kills. Addison Benavides tallied 13 kills and 20 digs. Reagan Aponte recorded 68 assists, seven kills and 15 digs. Gabby Baker had 41 digs and six aces, and Kyra Cabler had 15 digs.

Rudder’s JV, freshman and freshman Green team were also in action. The JV split its matches with a loss to Huntsville and a win against Huntsville. Rudder’s freshman team lost to Huntsville and its freshman Green team lost to Giddings.

Rudder will next take part in the Tyler ISD tournament starting on Thursday.