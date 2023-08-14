The Rudder volleyball team went 2-1 on Saturday at the Tyler ISD Invitational to finish second at the 32-team event.

Rudder’s Addison Benavidez had 23 kills, 39 digs and three aces over the three matches, while Charity Rayford had 22 kills, 10 digs, five blocks and three aces. Kimora Maxey had 18 kills and four blocks; Chasity Rayford nine kills, five blocks; setter Reagan Aponte 78 assists, 21 digs; libero Gabby Baker 60 digs, four aces; Taylor McKethan 18 digs; and Kyra Cabler 17 digs, three aces.