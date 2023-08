The Rudder volleyball team split its first six games 3-3 on Thursday and Friday at the Bastrop ISD Classic.

The Lady Rangers (11-7) defeated Johnson City 25-8, 25-19 and Elgin 25-11, 25-10 sandwiched by a loss to Navaro 25-16, 25-18 on Thursday. Rudder’s Addison Benavidez had 11 kills, 10 digs and five aces over the three matches. Gabby Baker added 23 digs and 14 aces. Rudder’s other contributors included Kimora Maxey (17 kills), Charity Rayford (13 kills), Mackenzie Terry (seven kills, six aces) and Reagan Aponte (53 assists).

Then on Friday, Rudder lost to Lubbock Cooper 25-15, 25-23 and Aubrey 23-25, 25-15, 15-5 and beat Chaparral 25-5, 25-16. Maxey had 20 kills and three blocks over Friday’s three matches, while Rayford had 13 kills, five blocks and five aces. Benavidez had 11 kills, 16 digs and seven aces. Aponte had seven kills, 14 digs and 60 assists. Baker had 50 digs, and Taylor McKethan had 20 digs.

Rudder will compete in the tournament’s Silver Bracket on Saturday.