The Rudder volleyball team finished second in the Silver Bracket of the Seguin ISD tournament.

San Antonio Stevens (18-8) beat Rudder 25-16, 25-18 in the title game. Rudder (17-13) advanced to that match Saturday by beating Del Valle 25-22, 25-23 and Stockdale 25-22, 25-23.

Rudder key performers were Kimora Maxey (24 kills), Addison Benavidez (19 kills, 48 digs), Charity Rayford (12 kills, 11 digs, 6 blocks), Reagan Aponte (61 assists, 24 digs, 11 kills), Gabby Baker (46 digs) and Taylor McKethan (20 digs, 5 aces).

Rudder on Friday lost to MacArthur 14-25, 25-22, 25-15; Navarro 25-17, 22-25, 25-19; and Stevens 25-20, 25-14.

Key performers were: Kimora Maxey (22 kills), Benavidez (20 kills, 32 digs, 4 aces), Charity Rayford (15 kills), Chasity Rayford (9 kills, 4 blocks), Aponte (74 assists, 18 digs), Baker (54 digs, 4 aces), McKethan (15 digs, 4 aces) and Kyra Cabler (13 digs, 4 aces)

Rudder will play Navasota and Iola in a tri-match Tuesday.

• Mumford downs Brazos Christian: MUMFORD – Mumford’s Natalia Galvan had 12 digs, 10 kills and three aces to lead the Lady Mustangs to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 victory over Brazos Christian on Friday.

Allison Scamardo had 12 digs, five kills and three aces, while Karlee West had 25 assists. Other contributors were Jayla Martinez (11 digs, 9 kills), Reyan Lehoski (8 digs) and Samantha Sosa (5 digs).

Ninth-ranked Mumford (18-5) played Rosebud-Lott on Monday. Brazos Christian (17-2) will be at St. Joseph (9-5-1) on Tuesday.