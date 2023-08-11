The Rudder volleyball team was undefeated on the first day of competition at the Tyler invitational with wins over W.T. White, New Boston and Edgewood on Thursday.

The Lady Rangers were led by Kimora Maxey with 23 kills and seven blocks. Addison Benavidez had 16 kills and 15 digs. Gabby Baker added 22 digs, eight assists and nine aces. Reagan Aponte had 65 assists and 17 digs while Charity Rayford added 16 kills.