The Rudder volleyball team went 2-1 on the second day of the Tyler Invitational on Friday.

Rudder (6-2) beat Gilmer 25-19, 25-18 and China Springs 25-19, 25-20 before falling to Lindale 23-25, 27-25, 25-19 on Friday.

Kimora Maxey led the Rudder with 22 kills and five blocks over the three matches Friday. Addison Benavidez had 20 kills and 29 digs. Charity Rayford had 11 kills and 12 digs, while Chasity Rayford added 11 kills. Reagan Aponte had 61 assists, 10 kills and 24 digs. Gabby Baker also had 27 digs and 16 assists, and Kyra Cabler had 16 digs.

The Tyler Invitational runs through Saturday.

Reagan Aponte had 61 assists, 10 kills and 24 digs. Rounding things out for Rudder was Gabby Baker with 27 digs and 16 assists while Kyra Cabler had 16 digs.