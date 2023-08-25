Rudder won a pair of matches and dropped one in pool play of the Seguin tournament Thursday.

Rudder (15-9) defeated South San Antonio 25-18, 25-22 and Stockdale 25-19, 25-20, while losing to Floresville 25-19, 28-26

Rudder standouts were sophomore Addison Benavidez (20 kills, 24 digs), junior Kimora Maxey (19 kills, 5 blocks), senior Charity Rayford (12 kills, 4 blocks), senior Reagan Aponte (64 assists, 31 digs, 4 aces), junior Gabby Baker (40 digs, 4 aces) and senior Taylor McKethan (16 digs).

Rudder Reagan Aponte had 27 assists and seven kills. She was complemented by Charity Rayford (11 kills, 3 aces); Kimora Maxey (8 kills); Addison Benavidez (8 aces); and Gabby Baker (11 digs, 10 aces).

• Mumford goes 2-1: The Mumford volleyball team won two of three matches in pool play at the Rockdale tournament on Thursday.

The ninth-ranked 2A Lady Mustangs defeated Austin Royal HomeSchool 28-26, 21-25, 15-11 and 4A Navasota 25-8, 25-14, while losing to 5A Killeen Shoemaker 25-21, 21-25, 15-8.

Mumford junior Allison Scamardo had 39 digs, 16 kills and three aces for the match. Junior Natalia Galvan had 24 kills, 15 digs and seven aces. Senior Karlee West had 68 assists. Sophomore Jayla Martinez had 14 kills and 29 digs. Samantha Sosa had 19 digs for the match and three aces against Navasota. Brooke Purvis had four kills against Austin Royal and three against Shoemaker. Reyan Lehoski had five digs vs. Austin Royal.

Mumford (15-4) will be home to Brazos Christian on Friday.