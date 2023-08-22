The Rudder volleyball team rolled to a 25-10, 25-11, 25-5 road victory over the Waco Lady Lions on Tuesday night.

Rudder senior Reagan Aponte had 27 assists and seven kills. She was complemented by senior Charity Rayford (11 kills, 3 aces); junior Kimora Maxey (8 kills); sophomore Addison Benavidez (8 aces); and junior Gabby Baker (11 digs, 10 aces).

The Rudder junior varsity (3-1) won 25-13, 25-17; the Rudder freshman team (1-2) won 25-19, 25-17; and the Rudder freshman Green team (1-2) won 25-9, 25-6.

Rudder (13-8) will be at the Seguin tournament this weekend.

• Brazos Christian sweeps Vanguard: Senior Cate Wright had 19 kills and 17 digs in leading the Brazos Christian volleyball team to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 home victory over Waco Vanguard on Tuesday night.

Senior Emily Angerer had 36 assists and junior Skylar Reed added nine kills and five blocks.

Brazos Christian (17-1) will be at Mumford on Friday.

• State-ranked Mumford downs Hempstead: The Mumford volleyball team grabbed a 25-23, 25-15, 25-17 road victory over Hempstead on Tuesday night.

Mumford junior Allison Scamardo had nine kills, seven digs and an ace for the state’s ninth-ranked team in Class 2A. Junior Natalia Galvan had nine kills and four digs. Senior Karlee West had 33 assists. Sophomore Jayla Martinez had eight kills and four digs. Sophomore Lily Beamon had three kills and Brooke Purvis two.

Mumford (13-3) will be home to Brazos Christian on Friday.

• BVCHEA & Rockdale win: The BVCHEA Lady Mustang volleyball team defeated Dime Box 25-14, 25-17, 25-14.

Rockdale grabbed a 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21 road victory over Thorndale.

Thorndale won the JV A match 25-17, 14-25, 15-10 and the JV B match 25-23, 25-13.

