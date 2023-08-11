The Mumford volleyball team was perfect on the first day of the Cameron tournament with wins over Cameron, Rosebud Lott and Granger on Thursday.

Mumford (4-0) beat Cameron 25-23, 25-14, Rosebud Lott 25-14, 25-22 and Granger 25-15, 18-25, 25-18.

Natalia Galvan led the Lady Mustangs with 20 kills and added four aces and 16 digs. She was joined by Jayla Martinez with 10 kills, eight aces and 17 digs. Allison Scarmado had 12 kills, 16 digs and two aces.

Samantha Sosa contributed 31 digs and three aces. Karlee West added 49 assists and four aces.

The Cameron tournament continues through Saturday.