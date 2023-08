Allison Scarmado led the Lady Mustangs with 13 kills, two aces and six digs. Jayla Martinez had 14 kills, four digs and two aces. Natalia Galvan had seven kills, four digs and four aces. Samantha Sosa tallied five aces and 10 digs, and Brooke Purvis and Karlee West each had two aces.