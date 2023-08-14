Mumford’s leaders over the four matches included Jayla Martinez with five kills and an ace against Milano, while Natalia Galvan had five kills and three digs. Allison Scarmado also had two kills and eight digs. In the win over Rosebud-Lott, Mumford’s Natalia Galvan had eight kills and four digs, while Martinez had five kills, and Karlee West had four digs and 15 assists. Scarmado had four kills and five digs against Rogers, and Samantha Sosa had five digs, and Galvan had eight kills against Thrall, while Reyan Lehoski had five digs, and West had three digs and 16 assists.