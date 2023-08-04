The high school volleyball season began this week with fall practices, and it’s a new era for A&M Consolidated as the Lady Tigers have a new head coach leading them in District 21-5A against nearby College Station and Rudder.

For Bryan, the Lady Vikings will look to reach the playoffs once again after missing out in 2022 as regular season matches get underway next week.

RUDDER

Like every high school team, Rudder’s goal entering the season is to make the playoffs, and aiding in that goal this season is a plethora of returning players which has head coach Jacky Pence fired up.

“I have some experience [on the roster] this year, so we can’t wait to get out there,” Pence said.

The Lady Rangers have eight seniors on their 13 player varsity roster entering the 2023 season with four juniors and one sophomore.

One of Rudder’s most experienced players coming back this season is senior setter Reagan Aponte, who has been on varsity all four years and has been a starter for three of those. Along with Aponte, Pence pointed out twin sisters and seniors Charity and Chasity Rayford as two players that have stepped up this offseason.

“They are just crazy good athletes. It is just so much fun to watch them,” Pence said. “We don’t know half the time what’s going to happen because they’re just so quick, and the reactions ... I don’t even know how to describe it. They’re really fun to watch.”

Junior libero Gabby Baker also has impressed Pence this offseason with her overall improvement.

The Lady Rangers went 30-18 last season and finished 2-12 in a tough and talented 21-5A for seventh place.

Rudder opens the 2023 season with a home doubleheader as the Lady Rangers host Giddings and Huntsville at The Armory on Tuesday. Giddings and Rudder will meet at 3 p.m. with the match against Huntsville set for 6 p.m.

“I feel like our ball control is a big strength, but our biggest challenge to capitalize on that is to be finding ways to score,” Pence said. “I think we can outlast a lot of teams defensively, but I think we’ve got to be able to put a ball back. That will be our biggest challenge, so that we can be successful in the playoffs.”

COLLEGE STATION

College Station second-year head coach Ashley Davis couldn’t be happier with how the first year went for the Lady Cougars.

College Station went 30-17 overall with a 10-4 mark in 21-5A for a third-place finish, and for her it all started in August.

“I felt like last season couldn’t have gone better with the exception of always going to state, right?” Davis said. “But finishing in the regional quarters and going 30-17, having a really good tournament season finishing in gold in all three tournaments was a huge deal. That prepared us for district competition last year, and we’re hopeful that we will have a repeat of a good tournament season here in August.”

The Lady Cougars have some talented returning players to help guide them. In fact, all three of College Station’s record-setting players from last year are returning as sophomore setter Blair Thiebaud, senior outside hitter Avery Psencik and senior middle blocker Carson Thiebaud are back.

Blair broke the single-season assist record with 1,202 assists. Psencik set the single-season kills’ record with 414, and Carson set the block record with 144.

Around those three, Davis said the Lady Cougars have some spots to fill, but she feels confident that the newcomers in those roles just need a few games under their belts. She also credits the offseason work done by her team in getting them ready.

“I think we’re very defensive again,” Davis said. “I think that kind of our grit, determination and what we do, we’re hard to beat. We’ve trained together all summer as far as strength and conditioning and elite camp and doing things like that, so I think we’re in a really good position physical honestly.

“I can’t predict the future, but 30-plus wins is always something that we’re going for and hope for as a staff. That’s kind of our magic number is 30-plus wins. And if we get there, than anything can happen once the playoffs start.”

The Lady Cougars start the season on the road at Fulshear at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

BRYAN

Bryan also enters the season with a second-year head coach.

The Kayli Kane era began last season at Bryan with the Lady Vikings finishing 13-28 overall and 4-8 in 12-6A for sixth place.

Heading into year two under Kane, the Lady Vikings return some solid players including junior outside hitter Madi Polasek, who led the team in kills and aces last season with 283 kills and 48 aces.

She’ll be joined by senior outside hitter Alexis Burton and senior middle blocker Carmella Jones. Jones led the Lady Vikings and 12-6A in blocks last year with 53, while Burton racked up 232 kills, 137 digs and 25 blocks.

The Lady Vikings open the season Monday with a pair of matches against Klein and Brenham at Viking Gym. Bryan will play Klein at noon and Brenham at 3 p.m.

A&M CONSOLIDATED

Consol begins a new volleyball era this season under first-year head coach Sean McMurry, who joins the Lady Tigers after coaching on the club level along with stints as an assistant at Bridgeland and Seven Lakes. The close knit community feeling that McMurry got at Consol was one of the big factors that drew him to the job.

“I come from closer to the Houston metroplex kind of area, and it just feels a lot more like everybody kind of stays in their own lane,” McMurry said. “Whereas here I’ve been introduced and met so many people that are like, hey, I went to Consol when I was in high school. These are the parents of the kids I’m coaching and even grandparents. So kind of just the community feel of everyone knows everyone, everybody comes out to support each other in their different athletics.”

McMurry will take over a Lady Tigers squad that finished 12-25 overall last season and sixth in 21-5A with a 4-10 record. This year, Consol has just three seniors to go with six juniors and five sophomores.

McMurry said he has been impressed with what he has seen from seniors Jasmine Rau and Raegan Johnson. McMurry says that Rau has been a vocal leader on the defensive and passing side, while Johnson overall helps provide the team with energy.

“[Johnson] is the loudest, most fun, just really kind of like the heart and spirit of the team,” McMurry said. “She doesn’t play club volleyball, so just kind of coming off her softball season is just getting her back into the swing of things, but I’m really confident that they both are going to have some big roles within our team this year. I’m excited to see what those look like.”

With a younger team as a new coach, McMurry said his first objective is to get the Lady Tigers to buy into his process and teachings early in the season.

“Our goal is to feel like we’ve made some good progress into our new systems and skills rather than just kind of whipping up everything in this first week, taking our time, learning how to play together as a team that way we’re going to be really ready when district rolls around,” McMurry said.

Consol opens the season against Waller at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Gym.