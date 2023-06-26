Rudder senior Mackenzie Terry will be entering her fourth year in the Lady Ranger volleyball program and her first on the varsity squad this season. She took the time to answer The Eagle’s summer quiz.

QUICK BIO

• Name: Mackenzie Terry

• High school: Rudder

• Class: senior

• Sport: volleyball

• Nickname: “Mack”

GENERAL

• What do you plan to accomplish this year? I want to try and graduate in the top 10% of my class and graduate with a capstone diploma.

• What do you do in your free time? I read, play video games, watch You Tube and write fun little stories with my own characters.

• What three words best describe you? smart, caring, unique

• Favorite class and why? Art. I love the freedom that art is able to have and how people can be given the same exact assignment with the same directions but have a final result that is different and unique to each person.

• Favorite school tradition? The volleyball tradition of singing the Rudder fight song after all the volleyball games for the day have finished, win or lose, home or away.

• Favorite quote? “The author of the novel probably didn’t think about stuff like this. However, it is up to you to decide on what you’ll get out of reading the novel. If you only find trash within, then it’ll simply end as trash. But if it can impart just a tiny little bit of deeper meaning to you, then that alone will improve this work in your eyes. Again, it is up to you to decide which one it will be. But I’d really like you to choose the option where you get to ‘appreciate’ your time a little bit better.” —Han Sooyoung in the Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

• Favorite teacher? Joyce Welch (English, language arts, reading) — I’ve had classes with her for three years now at Rudder, and she’s consistently been an amazing teacher for all three years. She’s a super fun teacher who is always there to help you if you need it.

POP CULTURE

• What social media outlet do you prefer? Discord, Instagram, TikTok

• Favorite book? Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

TRAVEL

• Most interesting place you’ve visited? Either the Bahamas or Canada. I loved the Bahamas and being able to swim with stingrays and even getting to feed one of them or snorkeling in the crystal clear waters and being able to see all the natural wildlife. In Canada I got to visit the Butchart Gardens and was able to see over 900 types of plants (mainly very vibrant and pretty flowers). On top of the Butchart Gardens, I went river rafting on the Mendenhall Glacier river float trip and got to see the Mendenhall Glacier, a bald eagle, and got to learn some history while on the river.

• Place you’d like to visit? Greece — more specifically I’d like to visit Athens, Greece, and visit the Parthenon and the Acropolis. It would be really interesting to see the architecture and culture left behind from Ancient Greece.

FOOD

• Favorite home-cooked meal? Our barbecue biscuits. They’re so simple and easy to make, yet I can never tire of eating them!

• Favorite snack? Anything sugary/sweet. I’m not super picky with my snacks.

• Favorite beverage? Dr. Pepper mixed with just a little bit of lemonade.

ET CETERA

• What super power would you like to have? Shapeshifting, because I think it would be pretty cool to change into different animals and change things about me as I wanted to.

• If you could change one thing about you, what would it be? I would change how I interact with new situations and talking to others. I’d like to change from currently being very anxious and nervous when trying to do new things on my own or meeting new people when trying new things to being able to be more social and not rely on others to get to know people.