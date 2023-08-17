The Rudder volleyball team won a pair of matches in pool play of the Bastrop ISD Classic on Thursday.

The Lady Rangers (10-5) defeated Johnson City 25-8, 25-19 and Elgin 25-11, 25-10 sandwiched by a loss to Navaro 25-16, 25-18.

Rudder’s Addison Benavidez had 11 kills, 10 digs and five aces. Gabby Baker added 23 digs and 14 aces. Other contributors were Kimora Maxey (17 kills), Charity Rayford (13 kills), Mackenzie Terry (7 kills, 6 aces) and Reagan Aponte (53 assists).

• Consol, CS each go 1-2 in Pflugerville: A&M Consolidated and College Station each dropped a pair of matches in pool play at the Pflugerville ISD tournament Thursday.

Consol lost to Lexington 27-25, 25-18 and Katy Jordan 25-22, 25-20, beating Round Rock McNeil 23-25, 27-25, 25-18.

College Station beat Pflugerville Connally 25-15, 25-15 and lost to Columbus 25-17, 24-26, 25-12 and Buda Johnson 25-23, 25-22.

Consol (6-7) on Friday will play Harker Heights at 9 a.m., Mansfield Legacy at 12:45 p.m. and Abilene at 2 p.m.

College Station (6-8) will play Georgetown East View at 10:15 a.m., Poth at 12:45 p.m. and Brentwood at 3:15 p.m.

