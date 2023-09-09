The College Station volleyball team opened District 21-5A play on a high note as the Lady Cougars beat Lake Creek 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-15 on Friday at Lake Creek.

The Lady Cougars were led by Avery Psencik who had a team-leading 17 kills. She was joined in double figures by Carson Thiebaud who had 12.

Blair Thiebaud led the Lady Cougars with four aces. Haley Nash had a team-best 13 digs while Camryn Kimes had 12 and Psencik had 11. During the win, Kimes also reached the 1,000 career dig milestone.

College Station (20-11, 1-0) hosts Magnolia (!3-12, 0-1) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. inside Cougar Gym.

• Rudder falls: The Rudder volleyball team opened district play on Friday and was swept 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 by Montgomery at The Armory.

Rudder (19-15, 0-1) was led by Kimora Maxey with 10 kills while Chasity Rayford recorded three blocks. Reagan Aponte added 10 digs and 27 assists while Gabby Baker had 24 digs. Addison Benavidez added 11 digs.

Rudder's JV beat Montgomery 25-20, 25-22 while Rudder's freshmen team fell 25-20, 25-17.

The Lady Rangers are on the road next as they travel to take on Magnolia West (11-11, 1-0) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Consol falls in five sets: The A&M Consolidated volleyball team fell in its 21-5A opener to Magnolia West in five sets on Friday inside Tiger Gym.

The Lady Tigers (11-18) host Brenham (21-11, 1-0) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

• Bryan swept by Hutto: The Bryan volleyball team hit the road for its District 12-6A opener against Hutto on Friday and the Hippos came away with a 25-15, 25-10, 26-24 victory.

Bryan (11-21, 0-1) was led by Alexis Burton who had a team-best four kills and five digs. Joining Burton was Madi Polasek who had three kills and one dig.

Alli Warden also added four digs on the night while Amy Hendricks and Hailey Asher each had three.

Bryan's JV lost 27-25, 25-20 and the freshmen team also lost 25-17, 22-25 and 25-19.

The Lady Vikings are at Harker Heights (5-17, 0-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

•Mumford swept by Madisonville: The Mumford volleyball team was swept at home by Madisonville 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 on Friday in nondistrict action.

Mumford (20-7) was led by Natalia Galvan with 10 kills, 10 digs and two aces. She was joined by Allison Scamardo with nine kills, 10 digs and one ace.

Lily Beamon and Kayla Martinez each had two kills. Jayla Martinez had six digs while Samantha Sosa and Reyan Lehoski each had five. Lehoski also had two aces and Sosa had one.

Madisonville (24-6) travels to take on Leon (30-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Mumford hosts Centerville (13-10) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.