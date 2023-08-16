The College Station volleyball team had a historical night on Tuesday with a 25-20; 25-13; 17-25; 20-25; 15-13 victory over The Woodlands. It was the first time the Class 5A Cougars beat the Highlanders who are ranked seventh in Class 6A.

CS’s Blair Thiebaud had 34 assists, 13 digs, eight kills and six aces. Avery Psencik added 14 kills and 14 digs. Camryn Kimes had 23 digs. Addison Jennings chipped in with 10 kills and three blocks.

• Brazos Christian prevails: Brazos Christian defeated Class 2A’s 15th-ranked Bremond 25-22, 26-24, 26-28, 21-25, 15-13 in nondistrict volleyball Tuesday night as Diana Riley had 11 kills and Reagan Young had 10.

Emily Angerer had 42 assists. Brazos Christian’s defense had a solid game. Angerer had 23 digs, Peyton Spaw 21, Emily Sullivan 18 and Cate Wright 15. Skylar Reed had nine kills.

• Rudder comes up short: WALLER – Waller eked out an 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7 nondistrict volleyball victory over Rudder on Tuesday night.

Rudder’s Addison Benavidez had 21 digs, nine kills and five aces. Reagan Aponte added 39 assists, 10 digs and two aces.

Gabby Baker had 24 digs, five kills and four aces. Charity Rayford had 10 digs and eight kills. Kimora Maxey had nine kills.

Rudder (8-4) will compete in the Bastrop ISD Classic starting Thursday.

• Rockdale falls: Visiting Granger rallied for a 30-28, 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12 victory over Rockdale.

Rockdale’s A JV team grabbed a 25-13, 21-25, 25-7 victory and its B JV team won 25-17, 25-20.