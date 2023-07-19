The Rudder Lady Rangers volleyball team continued a streak that has been going on since Rudder first opened as the American Volleyball Coaches Association awarded the Lady Rangers the Team Academic Award for Academic Excellence.

The award requires that teams have a minimum of a 3.3 GPA along with proof of a commitment to academic excellence. The Lady Rangers had a 3.4590 GPA. Rudder was one of 51 high schools in the state to receive the award.

Along with the honor, Rudder was one of four high schools in Texas recognized for having a 15 year or longer streak.