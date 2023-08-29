All of the momentum in Rudder setter Reagan Aponte’s body was pointing toward a hitter directly to her front, on the left side of court. In an instant, Aponte arched her back and sent a blind set backwards to middle blocker Charity Rayford who rotated to the opposite side of the court for a wide-open kill.

It was one of Aponte's 34 assists in Rudder’s 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-10, 25-6) of Navasota at Rudder High School on Tuesday. The Lady Rangers followed that up with a 3-1 loss to Iola (25-15, 25-20, 11-25, 25-19) later in the evening.

Three different Rudder attackers had double-digit kills against Navasota, but head coach Jacky Pence said a good chunk of the credit goes to the Rangers' “quarterback,” Aponte.

“The kids really trust Reagan,” Pence said. “She’s good. She’s the definition of a quarterback.”

The senior setter entered Tuesday’s matches having topped 3,000 career assists last week, a milestone that Reagan credits her teammates for accomplishing.

“It’s just super exciting and I really appreciated my team working together, because I obviously can’t do anything without them," Aponte said. "It’s just a good moment and a good milestone.”

Along with 34 assists, Aponte had three kills and two service aces.

Tt took the Lady Rangers (18-13) a set against Navasota to fully find their system, which is centered around Aponte’s passing. After a couple of early kills, the Lady Rangers relied heavily on Rattler mistakes to gain a small lead. However, a 5-0 Navasota run, including a pair of kills by Amauri Smith, gave the the Rattlers (3-16) their first lead since the game's fifth point. Rudder was able to come away with the win on a 6-0 run that included a pair of service aces by Aponte.

Rudder quickly fell into its system from the beginning of the second set. A consistent barrage of passes to both sides of the net kept Navasota’s blockers guessing and opened up hitting lanes for Rudder’s attackers.

“I think we’re super unpredictable,” Aponte said. “So I think that helps us a lot, but I think they have trust in me and that just helps all the way around.”

Rudder bounced out to a 12-1 lead, thanks to nine kills, all set up by Aponte. Four of the kills came off the hand of the senior middle blocker Rayford. Other than a string of three Navasota points in the middle of the set, the Lady Rangers steadily marched to the Set 2 win. Junior attacker Kimora Maxey threw down six of her team-high tying 12 kills in the set, matching Rayford’s 11.

“The thing I liked the best is we got sharper as the match went on,” Pence said. “Sometimes we come out ready to go and then it feels like we relax. But I felt like we got batter as the match went on.”

The final set took little time as the Lady Rangers held Navasota to six total points. Outside hitter Addison Benavidez put together a 10-serve run through the middle of the set that baffled the Rattlers with four aces. Rayford finished out the game with a seven-serve run that included two aces.

“I know every coach in our district is working serving, but we’re trying to serve tough and serve smart and that’s our focus all the time,” Pence said.

With one game against crosstown rival Bryan left before 21-5A begins, Aponte said the team sees what they can be when they consistently execute their system.

“We realized that we didn’t need to take it easy, despite what we had coming over the net and we started running more plays and we were come confident,” she said.

Rudder's Addison Benavidez added 10 kills and six aces. Gabby Baker chipped in with 14 digs.

The Lady Rangers couldn't carry that momentum into the Iola match as the state's second-ranked Class 2A team won the first two sets before Rudder avoided a sweep.

Maxey had 14 kills in the match, Rayford added 12 kills and Benavidez had seven and 18 digs. Aponte had 40 assists, 14 digs and five kills. Baker had 19 digs.

Iola improved to 28-1, winning its 12th straight. The Lady Bulldogs lone loss was to 6A Willis.

The Rudder JV (5-1) beat Navasota 25-14, 25-15 and Iola 21-25, 25-15, 25-19. The Rudder freshmen (2-3) beat Navasota 15-25, 25-17, 15-11, but lost to Iola 19-25, 22-25. The Rudder Green freshmen (2-2) defeated Still Creek Ranch 21-25, 25-9, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10.

