The College Station volleyball team ended nondistrict play with a 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21 loss to Class 6A Tomball on Tuesday at Cougar Gym.

Senior Avery Psencik led College Station (19-11) with 22 kills and 12 digs. Sophomore Blair Thiebaud added 38 assists, 11 digs and five kills. Senior Emily Hutchinson had 10 kills and six digs and senior Camryn Kimes added 21 digs.

The Lady Cougars will open District 21-5A play Friday at Montgomery Lake Creek.

Tomball improved to 14-9.

• Brazos Christian opens district with sweep: The Brazos Christian volleyball team opened TAPPS Class 3A District 3 action with a 25-10, 25-8, 25-15 victory over Temple Holy Trinity.

BC (19-3) was led by Cate Wright had (8 kills, 7 aces); Emily Angerer (12 aces); Reagan Young (8 kills); Cate Wright (8 kills).

The Lady Eagles will host Faith Academy on Thursday.

• Mumford falls in battle of state-ranked teams: Round Top-Carmine, the state’s sixth-ranked team in Class A, defeated Mumford, which is eighth in Class 2A.

The RT-C Cubettes (16-6) breezed to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 home victory. Mumford (20-6) was led by Allison Scamardo (19 digs, 11 assists); Natalia Galvan (13 digs, 11 kills); Jayla Martinez (14 digs, 6 kills); Reyan Lehoski (6 digs); Samantha Sosa (5 digs); and Karlee West (4 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace).