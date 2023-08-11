The College Station volleyball team won two of its three matches at the Katy/Cy-Fair tournament on Thursday.

The Lady Cougars (2-3) beat Cy Falls 25-20, 25-18, fell to New Braunfels Canyon 25-20, 25-27, 25-23 and beat Dawson 25-23, 25-23.

Avery Psencik led with 29 kills and 20 digs. Blair Thiebaud added 62 assists, 15 digs, five aces and six blocks. Camryn Kimes had 40 digs and four aces. Emily Hutchinson added 17 kills while Addisyn Green had 15.

On Friday, the Lady Cougars fell to Grand Oaks 25-14, 25-14, Cypress Ranch 25-19, 25-22 but rebounded to beat Katy Taylor 25-21, 25-23.

The Katy/Cy-Fair tournament runs through Saturday.