Like the chain given out by College Station volleyball head coach Ashley Davis after every match, the Lady Cougars were all together as they swept the Bryan Lady Vikings 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 in Viking Gym on Tuesday night.

“I think we stayed pretty locked in,” Davis said. “We’re trying to push our tempo and not really play to our opponent right now and so that’s kind of our big focus is playing our game and the style that we like to play. And I thought we did a really good job of that tonight.”

Davis and her staff after the match brought out the metal chain which is given to the player they think deserves it, a tradition that started last year when Davis was hired. Each link of the chain represents a player on the team.

Avery Psencik had a team-high 11 kills and six digs for the 5A Lady Cougars against 6A Bryan to earn the chain.

“She kind of held us together, did some really good things for us, but it was a really great team win,” Davis said. “We were able to get all our players in so that was really fun. I think we’re starting to execute at a pretty high level.”

It was a different story for the Lady Vikings (8-14) as head coach Kayli Kane felt her team was intimidated early by the Lady Cougars (13-8) and never really recovered.

“A state-ranked team, there’s always a little bit of intimidation and I think we could have handled it a little bit better mentally,” Kane said.

The Lady Cougars are ranked 20th in the latest Class 5A poll by Texas Volleyball insiders.

Bryan fought hard in the third set, twice climbing within a point. Down 16-11, Bryan took advantage of three College Station errors and got an ace from Alli Warden to pull within 16-15, prompting the Lady Cougars to take a timeout.

Psencik answered with a kill out of the timeout, but the Lady Vikings answered back to make it 18-17. College Station got some breathing room on a kill from Cooper Binderup and a Lady Viking error to make it 20-17.

“I think in the third set I finally convinced them that we can do this, we can compete with them and it took three sets to do it and then by that point it’s too late,” Kane said. “But yeah, we finally did settle in and realize that we’re good enough and we can compete. Getting that little bit of confidence that we need. We’re a super young team and we’re still figuring it out.”

Along with Psencik’s play, Blair Thiebaud had a team-leading 23 assists for the Lady Cougars and added seven kills. Camryn Kimes had three aces and a team-high 15 digs. Addison Jennings added a team-leading two blocks while Emily Huchingson had six kills.

The Lady Vikings were led by Madi Polasek who had a team-leading nine kills. Alexis Burton added seven kills. Amy Hendricks and Warden had 14 and 13 digs, respectively while Polasek added nine.

Warden and Hendricks also each had two aces while Laila Nutall had two blocks.

The Lady Cougars will be on the road again this Friday as they play Huffman-Hargrave at 5:30 p.m. Bryan is at the Battle of the Brazos in Richmond starting on Thursday.

NOTES — Davis was Bryan’s head coach from 2015-19. She didn’t play the Lady Vikings in her first season after spending the previous three seasons at Hays Consolidated.

