The College Station volleyball team split its final two games Saturday at the Katy/Cy-Fair tournament to finish 4-4 at the event.

College Station beat Cypress Falls and Dawson 2-0 on Friday and fell to Canyon 2-1. The Lady Cougars dropped both of their Friday matches 2-0, losing to Grand Oaks and Cypress Ranch. Then on Saturday, College Station lost to Cy-Fair 2-1 then shut out College Park 2-0.