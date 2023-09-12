An ambitious nondistrict schedule is paying dividends for the College Station volleyball team.

The Lady Cougars gutted out a 25-18, 22-25, 31-29, 25-20 victory over the Magnolia Lady Bulldogs in District 21-5A play Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

College Station (21-11, 2-0) took control of the match by winning the pivotal third set that featured 13 ties. Magnolia (13-13, 0-2) couldn’t capitalize on a pair of set points, while the Cougars won on their fifth try.

Sophomore Blair Thiebaud had three key plays down the stretch, including an ace to win it.

“Obviously, there’s nerves ‘cause you want to do good in front of your home court and play well for your team,” Thiebaud said. “But those are the moments we live for. We knew this team was going to be tough coming. It was just a great win for us, great competition and [we’re] excited for what’s to come.”

It was the second straight match College Station rebounded after losing the second set. The Lady Cougars opened district with a 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-15 victory at Montgomery Lake Creek, which finished second in district last year and beat CS in the regional quarterfinals.

“We have a tendency to battle back,” College Station coach Ashley Davis said. “We have good fight. We really don’t go away, even when people beat us in a set. And part of that is being seasoned from playing so many 6A teams.”

The Lady Cougars were 11-7 against Class 6A teams in nondistrict. Their other losses were to Class 5A teams Fulshear and New Braunfels Canyon; Class 3A Columbus; and Bellaire Episcopal, a private school. Those teams are a combined 90-27.

“I think preseason really prepared us, just work through all the hard stuff early and now, we’re really starting to hit our stride,” Thiebaud said. “And I think there’s just big things to come for this team. Especially with this district, just these two wins are setting us up really well for district.”

The balanced Lady Cougars had 61 kills with senior Avery Psencik having 17, junior Addison Green 12 and senior Addison Jennings 10. Green also had four blocks.

College Station had 73 digs with five in double digits — senior Camryn Kimes 20, Psencik 13, sophomore Haley Nash, senior Emily Huchingson 12 and Thiebaud 10.

“For us, getting touches and deflections and slowing down the ball is important,” Davis said. “I think that our back row defense is really solid, but Blair Thiebaud stands out to me as far as just commanding the court.”

Thiebaud added 42 assists, nine kills and three aces.

“She has a sense of calm in big situations and that’s really important for a setter to have,” Davis said. “And for her to be a sophomore and commanding the court and leading the court the way she does, speaks dividends to just who she is as a player.”

Magnolia showed how it split a pair district matches against CS last year, finishing fourth right behind the Lady Cougars in the highly competitive district.

The Lady Bulldogs took the fight to CS early, building a 9-3 lead on the strength of five CS errors, but the Lady Cougars after a timeout went on a 7-1 run to tie the match at 10. Later, a 6-1 run gave College Station a 19-14 lead as it cruised to victory.

Magnolia fought back in the second set to tie the match with senior Chloe Richards and junior Hailey Admire each getting five kills. The set was tied 13 times, the last at 17. Magnolia took control with the first 4-0 run for a 20-17 lead with a pair of blocks and a CS error. The Lady Cougars fought off a trio of set points until Richards slammed home the winner after misfiring twice.

The third set had four ties early. College Station forged a 13-9 lead on a 5-1 run capped by an ace by Thiebaud. Magnolia reeled off four straight points for a 13-13 tie with two kills by Admire, another by Danica Beveridge and a dink shot by Ava Violette.

College Station regained a two-point lead on a kill by Psencik and a block by Green. The Lady Cougars maintained the lead, but couldn’t shake Magnolia which tied it at 22 on a CS error.

The game was tied seven more times as the teams seemingly fed off each other. A well-placed soft shot by Thiebaud tied the set at 29. CS took the lead on a Magnolia hitting error and Thiebaud’s ace won it.

“Our preparation this week was really something that we fell back on in those tough moments knowing that we do this stuff every day and we’re put in these tough positions in practice, so we were prepared coming in,” Thiebaud said.

The good play bled over into the fourth set as it was tied at every point up to 13, until CS took control with a 6-1 run that featured three kills by Psencik.

Magnolia gave CS its last two points on errors.

The Lady Cougars were in a giving mood early with nine service errors in the first two sets.

“We serve tough, with intention,” Davis said. “Now, it’s never in our game plan to miss first serves, and it’s never our game plan to miss them in the bottom of the net.”

The Lady Cougars had only three service errors in the critical third set after being told to tighten it up by Davis. Along with being battle tested, the Lady Cougars are experienced.

“We have a lot of senior leadership,” Davis said. “We played a lot of young pieces, [but] all of those pieces have been steady for us all season. I think that we knew this is what it was going to take going in and we really just wanted to protect our house. We talk about playing hard for the Cougs, playing hard in front of our fans. I really think we just kind of manage games well.”

CS, which is tied with defending champ Brenham and Magnolia West for the lead, will be home for its next three matches against Montgomery, A&M Consolidated at Magnolia West.

“We knew how important this one was because we’re going to play four home games in a row and on the back side, we’re going to get four away games,” Davis said. “So it’s really important for us to lock down the home games we play.”

NOTES — Kimes topped 1,000 digs in the Lake Creek match. ... The Lady Cougars weren't the only ones to have a slow start. The public address announcer's microphone went dead after he introduced all the Magnolia players and only a couple of the Lady Cougars. It was fixed quickly to keep the crowd informed.