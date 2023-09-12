The Brenham volleyball team may have been on the road, but with fans making the trip and alum Kaden Kennedy in the house at Tiger Gym on Tuesday, there was plenty of cheering for the Cubettes.

The cheering grew even louder by the end of the night as Brenham swept A&M Consolidated 25-19, 25-13, 25-23 in District 21-5A action.

The Cubettes (22-11, 2-0) celebrated the victory by taking a post-match photo with Kennedy who graduated last season and is attending Texas A&M. Kennedy was a three-year varsity defensive specialist for Brenham and a welcome sight inside the noisy and hostile road environment.

“[Kaden] played with a lot of us last year so it was really special to have her out here watching us tonight so we took a picture with her,” Brenham middle blocker Lillie Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux led the Cubettes with a team-high nine kills. Her ninth may have been her most important kill though as it ended a close third and final set.

“[The kill] felt great,” Thibodeaux said. “A win is a win for the team. No matter how the points fall or who gets what kills but it always feels great to be the one to be like give me the ball and [I’ll] put it down.”

The Lady Tigers (11-19, 0-2) had their backs to the wall entering that third set as head coach Sean McMurry said they just came out a “little scared” in the first two sets.

To get over that, McMurry had the team try a couple different things to loosen up between sets. The third set was when it finally clicked for the Lady Tigers.

“Going into the third set we talked about ‘Imagine how everything you’re grateful for in your life and how many of those things depend on your performance in volleyball tonight which is nothing,'” McMurry said. “And then I also had them find three different girls on the team and they had to give them three one-ups.

“Like one thing they really appreciate about their play tonight. And so that kind of got them a little bit more interactive, feeling positive and less internally thinking about their own mistakes and just focusing on the highlights of their team itself.”

The Lady Tigers had plenty of highlights in that final set. Down 23-19, Consol got kills from Jillian Vinal, Addison Kornegay and a block by Kornegay and Madison Love which Brenham did attempt to hit back but sent into the net. That shot into the net was the second error during that stretch for Brenham and made it 24-23, the closest the Lady Tigers got all evening that late into a set. But Thibodeaux delivered the game-winner.

Along with Thibodeaux, Charli Crowson finished with eight kills and 16 assists while Rylee Sommerlatte added seven kills. Averi Frazier also added 16 assists.

Across the board, it was a balanced effort for Brenham as the Cubettes used three completely different lineups in each of the three sets. That meant each set saw Brenham rotate in different outside hitters, setters and middle blockers.

Brenham head coach Megan Whalen was impressed with how smooth things looked between the first two sets and said the mistakes in the third set can be fixed in practice.

“I love that we’re that versatile that we go in and can make it look seamless,” Whalen said of rotating the lineups. “It’s going to help us out. It helps us out for opponents when they’re scouting us. As a coach if I’m watching three different lineups, I’m going, 'Oh what are they coming with us at? Why did she go to this lineup?'”

Both teams continue district play Friday with Brenham traveling to Rudder for a 6 p.m. matchup at The Armory. Consol is hosting Magnolia at 6 p.m. inside Tiger Gym.