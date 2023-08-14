The Brazos Christian volleyball team went 7-0 to win the Galveston O’Connell tournament on Friday and Saturday. Brazos Christian’s Cate Wright and Emily Angerer made the all-tournament team.
Brazos Christian volleyball team wins tournament in Galveston
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
