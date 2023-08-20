The Brazos Christian volleyball team won eight of nine matches to finish fifth at the Leon tournament.

Brazos Christian defeated Crawford, Bremond, Thorndale, Rockdale, Teague, Franklin, Caldwell and Groesbeck.

Senior Emily Angerer reached 2,000 career assists.

• Baker leads Rudder: Rudder finished third in the Silver Bracket and 10th overall at the Bastrop ISD Classic with libero Gabby Baker earning all-tournament honors.

On Saturday, Rudder defeated St. Michaels (13-6) 25-23, 25-19 and lost to Fort Bend Clements 25-23, 25-21.

Baker had 28 digs on the day, while Reagan Aponte had 40 assists and 23 digs; Addison Benavidez 11 kills, 23 digs, 4 aces; and Charity Rayford 12 kills

Rudder (12-8) will be at Waco on Tuesday.

• Mumford takes third at Rosebud-Lott: Mumford finished third at the Rosebud-Lott volleyball tournament with Allison Scarmado and Natalia Galvan earning all-tournament honors.

On Saturday, Mumford defeated Moody 25-12, 25-13 and Bosqueville 26-24, 25-21, losing to Milano 25-11, 27-25.

Galvan and Scarmado each had 20 kills with Jayla Martinez adding 10 and Brooke Purvis 7. Galvan had 35 digs, Scamardo 34 and Martinez 31. Karlee West had 65 assists and 19 digs, while Galvan and Scarmado each had four aces, Kayla Martinez had three and West two.