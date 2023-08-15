Winning against your crosstown rival is a sweet feeling.

For the A&M Consolidated volleyball team, things got even sweeter as the Lady Tigers not only beat Bryan 19-25, 28-26, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11 inside Tiger Gym on Tuesday but also got to enjoy the victory with cupcakes afterward to celebrate sophomore Julia Dewitt’s birthday.

“It felt good, it felt better than our Waller win,” A&M Consolidated head coach Sean McMurry said. “I feel like we played better even though that was a cleaner match and we won in three, we played a lot better here toward the end. I think that Bryan team put up a good fight.”

The Lady Tigers and Lady Vikings were neck-and-neck in the final set before a four-point burst gave Consol a 13-9 lead thanks to kills from Mia Cross and Raegan Johnson along with an ace and a Viking error.

Consol (5-5) closed it out with a kill from Emma Wilson to go up 14-10 before a Viking serve hit the net to end it.

“I was really happy with how we played the last three sets,” McMurry said. “I know we won the second [set] and the fourth, we had a little mishap at the end but overall we really picked it up about halfway through the second set and I was really happy with how we played in the third, fourth and fifth set.”

That second set was a momentum swing for the Lady Tigers after Bryan (2-10) won the opener. Down 24-20 in the second set, Consol rallied with kills from Cross, Johnson and a Viking error to cut the deficit to one, prompting a Bryan timeout.

Consol tied the game out of the timeout on Zoey Montgomery’s ace. The teams traded points with Bryan’s Madi Polasek and Consol’s Wilson having kills and both teams added errors.

Consol broke the tie with a kill and a Bryan error gave the Lady Tigers the match-tying 28-26 victory. Consol carried that momentum into the third set for a 25-22 victory. Bryan responded with a 25-21 win in the fourth.

In the fourth set, Bryan took advantage of four straight Consol mistakes to break a 21-21 tie. That run started with the Lady Tigers being out of rotation which gave Bryan a 22-21 lead.

“We never flustered,” Bryan head coach Kayli Kane said. “We kind of stayed in the game and rallied which we have not done. We’ve been struggling with it so we’ve been talking about our mental state and get over the mistakes. We’re a super young inexperienced team, again. We’re rebuilding again and my kids are really buying in to the mentality of next ball, keep working. I pulled up a freshman for this game, Gabby Nunn, and she really did some great things for us tonight.”

The Lady Vikings were led by Madi Polasek with 16 kills. Alexis Burton added 14 kills.

Polasek and Burton each had double-digit digs with 18 and 16, respectively. Hailey Asher had 10 digs, while Alli Warden added 35 assists. Zamia Turner had six aces.

Consol was led by Cross and Wilson with seven kills each and Cross also had a team-high 11 digs. Presley Johnson had a team-leading five aces and Jillian Vinal added 12 assists.

Both teams will be back in action this week with Bryan takes part in the BISD Classic-Bastrop tournament starting Thursday. Consol will take part in the Pflugerville tournament which also begins Thursday.