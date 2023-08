The A&M Consolidated volleyball team finished with a record of 1-2 at the first day of competition at the Katy/Cy-Fair tournament on Thursday.

The Lady Tigers (2-2) fell to College Park 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, lost to Bellville 25-10, 25-18 and beat Cibolo Steele 27-25, 13-25, 25-17.

In Friday's second day of action, the Lady Tigers beat Morton Ranch 25-11, 25-19 but fell to Magnolia 25-19, 25-15 and Travis in three sets.

The Katy/Cy-Fair tournament runs through Saturday.