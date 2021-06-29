Vinnie Carreon named new College Station head softball coach

Bryan assistant softball coach Vinnie Carreon is trading in his navy blue polo for purple this fall. Carreon was named the new College Station head softball coach Tuesday, replacing Brandy Gibson, who is now an assistant principal at the school.
“Coach Gibson’s done a great job of building a program in the nine years that she’s been there,” Carreon said. “I’m excited to take over and see what we can do with the foundation that she’s laid, and I’m excited to get to meet the kids and get to work.”
Gibson also showed her support for Carreon on Twitter on Tuesday.
“It has been my honor to build and grow the @CSHSSoftball program over the last 9 years,” Gibson’s tweet read. “This program, players, and alumni will forever be in my heart. I leave the program in very capable hands with @_CoachCarreon. He and his family bleed purple! I can’t wait to cheer y’all on!”
Carreon spent two seasons under head coach Enrique Luna and most recently helped the Lady Vikings reach the Class 6A regional finals in May. Before that, Carreon coached baseball, which included seven years as Bryan’s JV coach and four years as the head coach at Hempstead before he returned to Bryan to join Luna’s staff.
Carreon said the decision to leave Bryan was “probably one of the hardest things that I’ve done professionally” but maintains that working under Luna prepared him to take over at College Station.
Although Bryan has been his home base, Carreon is no stranger to Lady Cougar Field. His oldest daughter, Jessica Carreon, was a four-year letterwinner for the Lady Cougars and recently finished her first year as a second baseman and shortstop for Texas-Arlington. Carreon also has two sons, Junior and Deacon, who attend College Station, along with his daughter Callia and wife Amy.
Gibson started the softball program at College Station and had a 145-98-3 record over nine seasons. The school opened in August 2012 with freshmen and sophomores only. Under Gibson, the Lady Cougars made four playoff appearances and won three straight district championships from 2017-2019, including back-to-back trips to the regional semifinals in ‘18 and ‘19.
Carreon said he hopes to continue that tradition of winning.
“That was a fun time in the history of the program, and I was excited to be able to watch it as a dad,” Carreon said. “But that’s the goal. That’s the plan. And it’s real similar to what they’re doing in Bryan. ... Seeing the family atmosphere that Coach Luna creates with those kids, that’s what we’re going to try to do here.”
Carreon also hopes to grow the program by getting younger players in the community more involved in the sport.
“We really tried to grow the program at Hempstead, try to get kids involved at a young age, and you see a lot of that going on here in our area, either through the [Brazos Valley Girls Softball Association] or tournament teams,” Carreon said. “If we can get some kids playing and getting involved with the sport early on, that’ll be my goal.”