Vinnie Carreon named new College Station head softball coach

Although Bryan has been his home base, Carreon is no stranger to Lady Cougar Field. His oldest daughter, Jessica Carreon, was a four-year letterwinner for the Lady Cougars and recently finished her first year as a second baseman and shortstop for Texas-Arlington. Carreon also has two sons, Junior and Deacon, who attend College Station, along with his daughter Callia and wife Amy.

Gibson started the softball program at College Station and had a 145-98-3 record over nine seasons. The school opened in August 2012 with freshmen and sophomores only. Under Gibson, the Lady Cougars made four playoff appearances and won three straight district championships from 2017-2019, including back-to-back trips to the regional semifinals in ‘18 and ‘19.

Carreon said he hopes to continue that tradition of winning.

“That was a fun time in the history of the program, and I was excited to be able to watch it as a dad,” Carreon said. “But that’s the goal. That’s the plan. And it’s real similar to what they’re doing in Bryan. ... Seeing the family atmosphere that Coach Luna creates with those kids, that’s what we’re going to try to do here.”

Carreon also hopes to grow the program by getting younger players in the community more involved in the sport.

“We really tried to grow the program at Hempstead, try to get kids involved at a young age, and you see a lot of that going on here in our area, either through the [Brazos Valley Girls Softball Association] or tournament teams,” Carreon said. “If we can get some kids playing and getting involved with the sport early on, that’ll be my goal.”

