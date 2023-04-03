The Bryan High baseball team cruised to an 11-2 victory over Pflugerville Weiss in 12-6A play Friday night at Viking Field.

Rylan Hill’s RBI double in the first inning got Bryan (8-7-1, 3-1) rolling. The Vikings broke the game open with four runs in the fifth with hits from Joel Rios and Trey Castro.

Senior Avery Wenzel was the winning pitcher with four innings of work, striking out four and allowing three hits. Jackson Van Hyfte and Stone Farris pitched in relief.

The Vikings had seven hits with Mason Garcia and Hill each having two.

Bryan will be at Weiss (3-14-3, 1-5) on Tuesday.