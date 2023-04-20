College Station’s Bryce Clendenin will do whatever is needed to help the Lady Cougars win.

In her three seasons on the softball team, the Lady Cougar has been a jack of all trades across the infield. She’s played on the corners at first and third base and starting last year began seeing time at second base.

It’s a trait she’s had her entire softball career as growing up she also used to spend time at catcher and in the outfield. And while not so much at catcher, she will gladly tell College Station head coach Vinnie Carreon she can play in the outfield as well if called upon.

“I always joke around with him saying if you ever need me I’m here,” Clendenin said. “Last year, I got to play a game there, and I made a diving catch, and I made sure to hold it over his head.”

That mindset of doing whatever the team needs has served the junior well the last three seasons and especially this year as the Lady Cougars have already clinched a playoff spot for the first time in four seasons.

It didn’t take Carreon, who’s in his second year as head coach, long to see Clendenin’s love of the game when he was hired in June 2021. She plays nearly year round including with her select team TSF Elite Gold Martin 18U beginning in the second week of June until November.

“You could tell right away that she was hungry,” Carreon said. “You could tell she just wants to play, loves to play softball, loves to play high school softball and was just hungry to improve [individually and as a] team and get better. [She] was frustrated probably with her play a little bit as a freshman and then the record that included. Anything that we would ask her to do, she bought into it right away.”

The change to second base came that season, and it was definitely different but a move Clendenin said she felt she could handle.

“There were a few games where the other team kept popping balls over my head, and I would run into the short outfield and make a play,” Clendenin said. “That’s when I realized that, hey, maybe I do have the range for this.”

That same season also featured a lot of growth at the plate for her as well as the Lady Cougars went 2-17 after losing several seniors. Without having older players there to help, Clendenin had trouble breaking out of hitting slumps.

As a sophomore with a year under her belt and help from Carreon and former coach Keith Stein who worked with her in the batting cages, the hits began rolling in. She batted .368 with 25 hits, 21 RBIs and 15 runs that year.

She also gives credit to her select coach, who is her hitting coach outside of school. This season, the success at the plate has continued, and now Clendenin frightens opposing pitchers with home run power. She’s hit five homers this season and still remembers her first, which was also the first of her high school career.

“I hit it to deep right-center, and that’s one of the deepest parts of the park,” Clendenin said. “I thought it was going to hit the fence, so I just came out the box and started immediately sprinting, and then I was like oh wait, it actually went over. And that’s when I was just like wow.”