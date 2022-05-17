 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UT-Permian Basin to host mini football camp at College Station HS on May 23

  • 0

The University of Texas Permian Basin will host a mini football camp for high school students at College Station High School on Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The camp is open to incoming freshmen through incoming seniors, unsigned seniors and college transfers. The camp will consist of measurements, 40-yard dash and agility drills, individual drills and 1 on 1’s.

Cost is $40. To register, visit www.utpbfbcamps.com.

UT-Permian Basin is located in Odessa. The Falcons are a Division II team and compete in the Lone Star Conference. College Station standout wide receiver Traylen Suel signed to play at UTPB in February.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare auction of Michael Jordan's sneakers and trading cards expected to reach $4 million

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert