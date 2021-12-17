UIL State Football Championship roundup

CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Stephenville 38, Austin LBJ 21: ARLINGTON — Stephenville built a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and took advantage of four fumble recoveries to beat Austin LBJ 38-21 for the Yellowjackets’ sixth state title and first since 2012 on Friday at AT&T Stadium.
Stephenville (16-0) had to drive only 63 yards to score its first 17 points as Coy Eakin caught a 16-yard touchdown pass and ran 7 yards for another score with Corbin Poston adding a 26-yard field goal.
The Yellowjackets’ defense got on the scoreboard when Kallan Kimbough returned a fumble 10 yards early in the second half for a 31-7 lead.
Austin LBJ (15-1) outgained Stephenville 437 yards to 373 in total offense but had six turnovers. LBJ’s Oscar Gordon threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, completing 30 of 48 passes with an interception.
Stephenville’s Ryder Lambert threw for 258 yards, completing 16 of 29 passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Eakin had nine receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns and was named the game’s offensive MVP. Stephenville’s Reese Young had 14 tackles and a fumble recovery to earn the defensive MVP award.
Austin LBJ was making its first state championship appearance.
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
China Spring 31, Gilmer 7: China Spring’s Gabe Watkins returned a blocked field goal 86 yards on the final play of the first half to break a 7-7 tie and jump-start the Cougars to the program’s second state title.
China Spring’s Major Bowden rushed for 191 yards on 34 carries with touchdown runs of 2, 3 and 14 yards to earn the game’s offensive MVP award.
China Spring (16-0) had a 268-226 yardage edge in the defensive-oriented game.
China Spring’s Tre Hafford had eight tackles, two of them losses, and was named the defensive MVP.
China Spring’s first state title came in 1978. Gilmer (14-2), which has won three titles, lost in the title game last year to Carthage 70-14.
SCOREBOARD
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Duncanville (13-1) vs. Galena Park North Shore (14-1), 3 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Austin Westlake (15-0) vs. Denton Guyer (14-1), 7 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Katy Paetow 27, College Station 24 (OT)
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Liberty Hill (13-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-1), 11 a.m. Saturday
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Stephenville 38, Austin LBJ 21
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
China Spring 31, Gilmer 7
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Lorena 35, Brock 18
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Franklin 49, Gunter 35
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Shiner 47, Hawley 12
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Stratford 39, Falls City 27
CLASS A 6-MAN DIVISION I
Westbrook 72, May 66
CLASS A 6-MAN DIVISION II
Strawn 73, Matador Motley County 28
BOX SCORES
Katy Paetow 27, College Station 24 (OT)
College Station 7 7 0 7 3 — 24 Paetow 0 14 0 7 6 — 27
First Quarter
COLLEGE STATION — Traylen Suel, 80 pass from Jett Huff (Dawson Schremp kick). 11:40. 1 play-80 yards
Second Quarter
KATY PAETOW — Bryan Del Cid, 7 run. (Anthony Fuentes kick). 11:54. 14 plays-63 yards, 4:57
COLLEGE STATION — Marquise Collins, 23 run (Schremp kick). 8:08. 11 plays-73 yards, 3:41
KATY PAETOW — Gene Kendall, 1 run. (Fuentes kick). 2:28. 11 plays-75 yards, 5:40
Fourth Quarter
KATY PAETOW — C.J. Dumas Jr., 1 run. (Fuentes kick). 11:22. 8 plays-27 yards, 4:11
COLLEGE STATION — Collins, 71 run (Schremp kick). 4:04. 1 play-71 yards, :13
Overtime
COLLEGE STATION — Schremp kick, 24 FG. 6 plays-18 yards
KATY PAETOW — Jacob Brown, 2 run. 8 plays-25 yards
CS KP
First downs 17 22
Rushes/yards 30-190 55-198
Passing yards 215 165
Total yards 405 363
PC/PA/PI 18-23-1 16-23-0
Punts/Avg 1-57.0 1-47.0
Fumbles/lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties/yards 4-16 5-35
Records 15-1 15-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: COLLEGE STATION — Collins 23-192; Nate Palmer 4-2; Huff 3-(-4). PAETOW — Brown 33-112; Kole Wilson 1-25; Del Cid 4-23; Damyrion Phillips 8-22; Kendall 3-9; Dumas 6-7
Passing: COLLEGE STATION — Huff 18-23-1, 215 yards. PAETOW — Dumas 16-23-0, 165 yards.
Receiving: COLLEGE STATION — Suel 11-169; Dalton Carnes 3-13; Bradley Jones 2-23; Houston Thomas 1-7; Collins 1-3. PAETOW — Wilson 9-94; Justin Stevenson 3-24; Jason Blue 3-16; Brandon Shanks 1-31
Tackles: COLLEGE STATION — Jaxson Slanker 14; Caleb Skow 10; Harrison Robinson 9; Denium Day 9; Jaxon Edwards 9; Byron Johnson 7; Kolton Griswold 5; Connor Lingren 4; Kyle Walsh 4; Korbin Johnson 3; Mikado Hinson 3; Arrington Maiden 2; Anthony Tisdale 2; Collins 2; Grayson Brock 1; Keionte Blue 1; Suel l. PAETOW — Alex Kilfgore 10; Kentrell Webb 9; Daymion Sanford 8; Michael Jordan 6; K.J. Truehill 5; Tyler Silves 5; Sultan Bakare 5; Jacob Johnson 4; Luke Fitch 3; Loghan Thomas 2; Matthew Phillips 1
Franklin 49, Gunter 35
Gunter 7 13 15 0 — 35
Franklin 14 7 14 14 — 49
First Quarter
FRANKLIN — Malcolm Murphy 59 run (Seth Shamblin kick), 9:22 (3 plays-72 yards, 1:04 time of possession)
GUNTER — Cole Lemons 25 pass from Hudson Graham (Logan Hubbard kick), 8:15 (5 plays-66 yards, :59)
FRANKLIN — Bryson Washington 18 run (Shamblin kick), 1:01 (10 plays-58 yards, 4:39)
Second Quarter
GUNTER — Ethan Sloan 1 run (Hubbard kick), 11:01 (8 plays-70 yards, 1:55)
FRANKLIN — Washington 1 run (Shamblin kick), 6:20 (4 plays-13 yards, 1:22)
GUNTER — Lemons 5 pass from Graham (kick failed), 4:42 (4 plays-55 yards, 1:32)
Third Quarter
FRANKLIN — Washington 66 run (Shamblin kick), 8:50 (1 play-66 yards, :14)
GUNTER — Sloan 20 pass from Graham (Sloan run), 6:33 (7 plays-62 yards, 2:10)
FRANKLIN — Murphy 34 run (Shamblin kick), 4:05 (5 plays-55 yards, 2:17)
GUNTER — Brayden Hinton 4 run (Hubbard kick), 1:45 (8 plays-62 yards, 2:15)
Fourth Quarter
FRANKLIN — Murphy 61 run (Shamblin kick), 11:51 (5 plays-75 yards, 1:54)
FRANKLIN — Murphy 86 run (Shamblin kick), 9:35 (1 play-86 yards, :13)
GUN FRA
First downs 17 19
Rushes/yards 51-237 56-523
Passing yards 149 0
Total yards 386 523
PC/PA/PI 8-16-3 0-3-0
Punts/Avg 3-39.7 3-46.0
Fumbles/lost 1-0 4-2
Penalties/yards 3-15 7-55
Records 15-1 16-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: GUNTER — Saul Rodriguez 6-61; Graham 14-57; Hinton 12-53; Sloan 10-46; Ashton Bennett 5-14; Ivy Hellman 6-9; Lemons 1-0. FRANKLIN — Murphy 15-280; Washington 17-165; Bobby Washington 18-96; Jayden Jackson 1-(-2); Marcus Wade 1-(-4).
Passing: GUNTER — Graham 8-16-3-149. FRANKLIN — Wade 0-3-0-0.
Receiving: GUNTER — Sloan 4-82; Lemons 3-37; Cannon Lemberg 1-30.
Tackles: GUNTER — Bennett 11; Sloan 6; Rodriguez 7; Lane Dophied 7; Cooper Wade 6; Mason Peacock 5; Hinton 5; Lemons 5; Adam Reed 4. FRANKLIN — Major Kimbrough 11; Colby Smith 11; Brayden Youree 9; Bry. Washington 7; Shamblin 7; Darren Daugherty 6; Devyn Hidrogo 5; Haze Tomascik 5; Luis Munoz 4; Braden Smith 4; Andrew Elmore 3; Jackson 3; Murphy 3; Russell Stegall 1; Fragil Owens 1.
Interceptions: FRANKLIN — Murphy 2-25; C. Smith 1-11