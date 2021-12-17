UIL State Football Championship roundup

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Stephenville 38, Austin LBJ 21: ARLINGTON — Stephenville built a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and took advantage of four fumble recoveries to beat Austin LBJ 38-21 for the Yellowjackets’ sixth state title and first since 2012 on Friday at AT&T Stadium.

Stephenville (16-0) had to drive only 63 yards to score its first 17 points as Coy Eakin caught a 16-yard touchdown pass and ran 7 yards for another score with Corbin Poston adding a 26-yard field goal.

The Yellowjackets’ defense got on the scoreboard when Kallan Kimbough returned a fumble 10 yards early in the second half for a 31-7 lead.

Austin LBJ (15-1) outgained Stephenville 437 yards to 373 in total offense but had six turnovers. LBJ’s Oscar Gordon threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, completing 30 of 48 passes with an interception.

Stephenville’s Ryder Lambert threw for 258 yards, completing 16 of 29 passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Eakin had nine receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns and was named the game’s offensive MVP. Stephenville’s Reese Young had 14 tackles and a fumble recovery to earn the defensive MVP award.