UIL rejects proposal to prohibit freshmen from playing varsity sports

The University Interscholastic League rejected a public proposal that would prohibit freshmen from competing in varsity sports at a Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday in Round Rock.

The UIL also denied, rejected or took no actions on six other proposals, including adding a shot clock in basketball and changing soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport.

The UIL’s standing committee on policy authorized the study of a proposal to alter the Class 5A football realignment structure. Class 5A is currently split into two divisions based on enrollment. A&M Consolidated, Brenham, College Station and Rudder are all in 5A.

The UIL’s standing committee on athletics authorized the study of four proposals, including requiring a best-of-3 series in all rounds of the Class 5A-6A baseball playoffs leading up to the four-team, single-elimination state tournament. Other authorized studies include: adjusting the process of a previous athletic participation form (PAPF) if the student’s previous school was private; allowing head and assistant golf coaches to actively coach during the course of play of all tournaments; and amending middle school track meet start times.

A study on allowing sixth grade participation at the Class 1A level was also authorized and will include a survey. Calvert and Dime Box compete in 1A.

The UIL also passed a staff proposal to codify off-season and summer strength and conditioning changes that were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UIL’s Legislative Council will meet next in October.