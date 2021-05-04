Two College Station powerlifters qualify for national meet

College Station’s Fayth Ham and Luke Miles have qualified for the USA Powerlifting High School & Teen Nationals meet set for May 27-30 in Aurora, Colorado.

Ham qualified at a meet in San Antonio on April 24. She will compete in two divisions at the national meet. She won the Class 5A girls state championship in the 165-pound weight class in March, setting the 5A state record for squat (460 pounds) in her class.

Miles qualified at a meet in Waco on April 24. He placed fifth in the boys 5A state meet in the 220 class in March.