 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two College Station powerlifters qualify for national meet
0 comments

Two College Station powerlifters qualify for national meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station’s Fayth Ham and Luke Miles have qualified for the USA Powerlifting High School & Teen Nationals meet set for May 27-30 in Aurora, Colorado.

Ham qualified at a meet in San Antonio on April 24. She will compete in two divisions at the national meet. She won the Class 5A girls state championship in the 165-pound weight class in March, setting the 5A state record for squat (460 pounds) in her class.

Miles qualified at a meet in Waco on April 24. He placed fifth in the boys 5A state meet in the 220 class in March.

The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, also known as VET, unveiled a 28-foot trailer on Tuesday. It will be used to evacuate small animals before emergencies like hurricanes. The trailer is a donation from the Banfield Foundation, a nonprofit that funds programs that enable veterinary care, among other tasks. In July, VET will receive the final part of the donation -- a Ford F750 truck to pull the trailer. The vehicle is equipped to transport 44 small animals to safety during the evacuation phase of emergency events. VET designed the trailer and the Banfield Foundation provided about $135,000 to pay for it and the truck.
College Station logo
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert