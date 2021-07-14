Two bryan-area baseball players selected in 2021 MLB draft

“It’s a great opportunity for me to start my career, and it makes it even better that I know all those guys back at Texas and even back in high school are supporting me every step of the way,” Kubichek said. “Wherever God takes me and wherever he leads me, [I’ll] follow that path and trust in His ways. Luckily he led me down this road to explore this new journey, and hopefully it’ll all go the way I want it to.”

NOTES — Dobbins also played for the Brazos Valley Bombers and was part of their seventh Texas Collegiate League baseball title in 2020. His teammates included Texas A&M’s Bryce Miller, Dustin Saenz and Chandler Jozwiak, who all were selected in this year’s draft. “It’s great to see those guys still playing well,” Dobbins said. “That Bombers team we had was unreal. It’s really cool to see the continued success of all those guys.” Jozwiak went in the 13th round to the Miami Marlins, while Saenz and Miller went in the fourth round to the Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners, respectively. ... Dillard is also the head coach for the Bombers. “It’s been exciting exchanging text messages with all those guys. You get to follow those guys and you establish a relationship with them, and for them to be having all the success that they’ve had is just awesome,” Dillard said. … Kubichek’s brother, Kyle, is a junior on the Bryan baseball team. ... Dobbins and Kubichek’s fellow District 18-5A competitor T.J. Rumfield, a first baseman for Temple who also played for Texas Tech and Virginia Tech, was drafted in the 12th round (355th overall) by the Philadelphia Phillies.