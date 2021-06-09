Two big softball events coming to Bryan-College Station

College Station will host over 180 select softball teams in the Texas State Championships and the Southwest Regionals over the next two weekends.

Over 80 teams will play this weekend while more than 100 will come to College Station from June 18-20. Games will be played at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, Central Park and Bee Creek Park in College Station as well as at Bryan Regional Athletic Complex.

More than $4.9 million is expected to be brought to Bryan-College Station because of the tournaments, according to a press release.